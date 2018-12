By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, who was allegedly slapped by an angry party worker at a function in Ambarnath on Saturday, said that he was attacked as he is popular.

His supporters observed shut down at Kherwadi and parts of Pune on Sunday.

“I am a popular leader, and hence this might have been done at the behest of someone who is angry with something. Also, the security at the venue was inadequate. The incident should be probed,” he said.