VHP to organise rally for Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 9

VHP’s Dharm Sabha saw a mobilisation of karsevaks at Ayodhya| Shekhar Yadav

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days before the commencement of the Parliament's winter session, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organise a massive rally Sunday demanding a bill for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The VHP has been saying that it was confident that the bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session of Parliament for paving the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The 'dharam sansad' - congregation of Hindu priests - at the Ramlila ground tomorrow will be addressed by RSS' executive head Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi.

It will be a massive gathering which will change the hearts of all those who are not in favour of bringing the bill for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhaya," VHP's spokesperson Vinod Bansal said here.

If in any case the bill does not come in this winter session, then future course of action will be decided at the next 'dharam sansad', which will be held in Allahabad on the sidelines of 'mahakumbh' on January 31 and February 1, next year, its general secretary Surendra Jain said.

Besides Joshi, VHP's president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and its international working president Alok Kumar will also address the rally, Bansal said, adding that various saints will also address the gathering.

The organisation has been carrying out the door-to-door campaign in the national capital and its adjoining areas for making this rally a grand success.

 

Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
