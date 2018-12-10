Home Nation

Jaipur’s former princess Diya Kumari files for divorce, seeks privacy

Diya entered politics in 2013 and won the Sawai Madhopur assembly seat as a BJP candidate. But she was denied a ticket for the recently-held state Assembly elections.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Diya Kumari

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Diya Kumari, the BJP MLA from Sawai Madhopur and the princess of Jaipur’s former royal family, has finally begun her divorce proceedings with her husband Kunwar Narendra Singh. In a petition filed at the Family Court in Jaipur’s Gandhi Nagar, Diya has sought divorce from her husband of 21 years.

In a joint statement, the famous couple said that they have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. “We jointly state that it is an extremely personal matter for us and hence we do not wish to comment further except, that we have jointly and mutually decided to part amicably.”

Diya is the only daughter of late Col Bhawani Singh and Padmani Devi of the former royal family of Jaipur. She fell in love with Singh, who belongs to a very humble family, and defied the Rajput community to get married in 1997. Their marriage had provoked a huge row as the two belonged to the same ‘gotra’, which roiled many in the Rajput community.

The couple has three children and their eldest son, Padmanabh Singh, was adopted as the legal heir by the former Maharaja of Jaipur and Diya’s father.

Diya entered politics in 2013 and won the Sawai Madhopur assembly seat as a BJP candidate. But she was denied a ticket for the recently-held state Assembly elections.

Sources close to the ex-royal family said Diya and Singh fell out over the last few years and have finally agreed to go their separate ways on a set of conditions which are currently being kept under cover.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diya Kumari Jaipur’s former princess  divorce of Jaipur princess

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp