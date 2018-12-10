Home Nation

Mallya's extradition: Amit Shah says entire credit goes to Prime Minister

'Vijay Mallya's extradition is a very significant development in India's fight against corruption,' Shah tweeted. 

Published: 10th December 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

AmitShah-PMModi

PM Modi with BJP president Amit Shah. (Photo | File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah Monday said the credit of a UK court ordering extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to India "entirely" goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who ensured that agencies were unrelenting in their pursuit of the man who "bled" banks here.

ALSO READ | 'No ground at all' to believe Vijay Mallya faces any risk in Mumbai jail, says UK court

The UK court ordered Mallya's extradition and said there were substantial "misrepresentations" in the flamboyant billionaire's characterisations of his financial dealings, in a major boost to India's efforts to bring back the fugitive wanted for alleged bank fraud amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.

"Vijay Mallya's extradition is a very significant development in India's fight against corruption. The credit for this goes entirely to Prime Minister @narendramodi, who ensured that the agencies were unrelenting in their pursuit of the man who had bled Indian banks and fled," Shah wrote on Twitter.

ALSO READ | An offender who benefited during UPA, brought to book by NDA: Jaitley on Mallya extradition

He said the prime minister's "hard stand against corruption and cronyism" also puts a premium on the honest and law-abiding citizens of the country who work hard to ensure better life for their families.

"Welcome to the New India!", Shah said.

ALSO READ | Chronology of Vijay Mallya's extradition case and its origin

Westminster Magistrates' Court Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot ruled that Mallya can be extradited to India to stand trial on the charges brought by the CBI and ED.

The judge referred the extradition case to Secretary of State. The ruling marked a significant point in the high-profile extradition trial that has lasted over a year.

The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss was on bail since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP Modi Mallya Mallya extradition UK court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp