Protest outside Pakistan high commission seeking protection of human rights of Sikhs

More than 250 volunteers of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal marched towards the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, demanding justice and protection of human rights of Sikhs and other minorities.

Published: 10th December 2018 09:05 PM

New Delhi Activists of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal protest against Government of Pakistan on International Human Rights Day at Teen Murti in New Delhi Monday Dec. 10 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Alleging atrocities on Sikhs in Pakistan, activists of an NGO Monday staged a protests outside the Pakistan High Commission here demanding protection of human rights of Sikhs in that country.

After the demonstration, a five-people delegation of the NGO met officials of the mission and handed over documents related to the alleged atrocities on Sikhs and other minorities in Pakistan and demanded protection of their interests.

During the protests, the volunteers carried placards and banners with messages like 'Save Human Rights', 'Stop Forced Conversion', 'Save Sikh Girls', 'Stop Harassing Sikhs in Pakistan', 'Don't Grab Gurudwara Land', 'Stop Distorting Sikh History' and others, the release said.

