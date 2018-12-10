Temple pitch gets sharper with RSS attack on the government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up pressure on the Modi government ahead of the winter session of Parliament to take the legislation route to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the VHP’s ‘Dharam Sabha’ at Delhi’s sprawling Ramlila Maidan on Sunday witnessed a massive show of strength with the RSS chiding the ruling party for not keeping its pre-poll promise on the issue.

RSS general secretary Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi demanded that “those in power” should listen to people and fulfill the promise to build the temple in Ayodhya. He added that a law on the Ram temple was the only option left on the table.

Taking a dig at the BJP government at the Centre, Joshi said, “Those in power today had promised to construct the Ram temple. They should listen to people and fulfil their demand.”

Joshi, the second in hierarchy in the RSS, said work on the temple was left incomplete in 1992. “We are not begging for it. This is our right and wish and also the duty of Parliament and the government. We are expressing our emotions. The country wants ‘Ram Rajya’,” he said.

“We kept waiting for a decision out of respect for the Supreme Court. But the wait has been too long. The judiciary should understand the sentiments of the people and expedite the verdict,” Joshi emphasised.

Speaker after speaker indulged in shrill rhetoric with VHP international working president Alok Kumar warning that the public will show its anger in the 2019 general elections if the government does not pass a bill on Ram Mandir in upcoming Parliament session.

BJP MPs Maheish Girri and Ramesh Bidhuri also attended the event. Sadhvi Rithambara, associated with the VHP, said, “Hindus should wake up and unite cutting across caste lines for the temple.”

While the Ramlila Maidan has a capacity of 50,000-60,000 people, according to police estimates, at least one lakh people were present. All roads led to the maidan as a sea of saffron converged to it with chants of “Jai Shri Ram”.

People from Delhi and neighbouring cities like Meerut, Bulandshahr, Rewari, Amethi, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar had been mobilised for the event. While most marched on foot, some took out a bike rally. The final Dharam Sansad will happen in Prayag on January 31 and February 1.

Snipers deployed to strengthen security

Elaborate security arrangements were made at the Ramlila Maidan and snipers deployed on high-rises. No traffic was allowed on Ranjeet Singh Flyover (from Guru Nanak Chowk to Barakhambha Road), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate), Chaman Lal Marg near VIP gate