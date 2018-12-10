TRS will form next government on its own strength: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Monday said TRS will form the next government in Telangana on its own strength and his party will stand by it and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Owaisi said he will meet KCR (Rao) Monday afternoon adding this is "our first step towards a larger goal of nation building."

ALSO READ | Telangana Elections: TRS preparing to play key role in national politics

"I'll be meeting Telangana's caretaker & next CM of Telangana, KCR sahab @TelanganaCMO at 1:30 PM today. Inshallah hell form government on his own strength, and Majlis will stand by him. This is our first step towards a larger goal of nation building," the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

AIMIM contested eight seats in the December 7 Assembly elections as against the seven in 2014 polls, and supported the TRS.

Owaisi had also canvassed and organised public meetings in support of TRS in the run-up to the December 7 Assembly elections.

Counting of votes will be taken up on Tuesday.