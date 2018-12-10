Home Nation

VVIP chopper scam: Middleman Christian Michel to be produced before Delhi Court today

Michel was sent to five days CBI custody on December 5. He arrived in the national capital in the wee hours of the same day after being extradited from Dubai.

Published: 10th December 2018 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Christian Michel. | PTI

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Extradited alleged middleman in the Rs 3600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, Christian Michel, will be produced before a Delhi Court on Monday after the end of his five-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.

Michel was sent to five days CBI custody on December 5. He arrived in the national capital in the wee hours of the same day after being extradited from Dubai, was produced before a special CBI court here.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate DP Singh appeared for the CBI in the special court. The CBI counsel had asked for 14 days custody of Michel stating that they needed his custody to confront him with some important documents. Michel's counsel Aljo K Joseph, however, opposed it.

Michel had moved a bail plea. The court, however, kept it pending.

The Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VIP helicopter deal, finalised during the previous government of Manmohan Singh, had got mired in allegations of kickbacks. The 54-year-old Michel is an accused in the case along with some others including former Air Chief SP Tyagi.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) charge sheet filed in a court here two years back, Michel had received kickbacks to the tune of 30 million Euros from AgustaWestland for the deal involving a purchase of 12 VIP helicopters. The deal, signed in 2007, was scrapped in 2013 following the bribery allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVIP Chopper Scam Augusta Westland Case Christian Michel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp