Home Nation

Amid Madhya Pradesh tussle, Congress approaches potential allies

Congress leaders have contacted the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and independents who are leading.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Smelling victory over the ruling BJP based on trends for all the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has begun contacting leaders of small parties and also independents for mustering a simple majority, party sources said Tuesday.

Congress leaders have contacted the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and independents who are leading, the sources said.

The Congress is leading in 115 seats and BJP in 105 seats, as per the latest trends. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party's campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia have contacted potential allies, the sources said.

Nath was in contact with BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav besides leaders of GGP whose candidate is leading in one place.

BSP is leading at four places while SP is ahead in two constituencies. Mayawati had snubbed Congress' overture for alliance in the state ahead of the elections. Scindia has contacted the independent candidates who are leading in the vote count, said sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh polls Madhya Prradesh results Congress BSP SP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Talaivar' you must see
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp