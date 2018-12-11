Home Nation

Assembly results a clear message to BJP, it's time to introspect: NDA ally Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena spokesperson and the party's Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut said the trends reflect that the BJP's victory chariot has been halted.

Published: 11th December 2018 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As votes were counted, Shiv Sena Tuesday said the outcome of the elections in the five states is a clear message to the BJP and there is a need for the ruling coalition to introspect.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and the party's Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut said the trends reflect that the BJP's victory chariot has been halted.

"This is a clear message and it is the time for us to introspect," Raut told reporters in Parliament Complex.

Despite being in alliance at the Centre and in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena shares an uneasy relationship with the BJP.

The two parties contested the 2014 Maharashtra polls separately but later joined hands to form government in the state.

As per latest trends, the BJP is trailing in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the Congress. Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a very close contest between the two parties.

In Telangana, TRS is heading to form the government for the second time and in Mizoram, MNF has left the ruling Congress far behind in its tally of seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena NDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Talaivar' you must see
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp