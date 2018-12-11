BJP will have to review farmers' issues: NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal on poll trends

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Centre will have to "review" the issues facing the farmers, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the party's key ally in Punjab, said Tuesday as the poll trends in the three Hindi heartland states pointed at a poor showing by the saffron party.

While the issues facing the farmers had played its part, anti-incumbency factor too had worked against the BJP, senior SAD leader and MP Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra said when asked to comment on the poll results.

"There are two-three issues in these polls. One was, of course, the anti-incumbency factor, besides the local issues. The farmers' issue was also a key one and while the BJP governments, both at the Centre and in the states, have taken it up on priority, it seems more needs to be done to ensure that schemes for farmers' benefit are fully implemented at the ground level," he said.

Chandumajra said there was also resentment among farmers over the way the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was being implemented.

"While private insurance companies are raking in crores of rupees as profit, farmers are not getting the compensation for crop damage the way they should have got," he said.

"The farmers' issue will have to be reviewed by the government," he added.

Notably, the Congress put up an impressive show in states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, with party leaders giving credit for the revival of fortunes to the "dynamic leadership" of Rahul Gandhi.