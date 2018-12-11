Home Nation

BJP's poll performance predicts its farewell in 2019: NCP

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the results showed that people do not believe in communal forces as they want peace and progress.

Published: 11th December 2018 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sharad_Pawar

NCP party chief Sharad Pawar (Phoot | File/ PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCP on Tuesday attributed the BJP's performance in five state Assembly polls, particularly in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, to its "arrogance" and said it portended "farewell" of the NDA pivot in 2019 general elections.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the results showed that people do not believe in communal forces as they want peace and progress.

Chief spokesperson of the NCP, Nawab Malik, ascribed the defeat to the "anti-people and anti-farmer" policies of the Narendra Modi government.

"It is in face a 5-0 defeat of the BJP. The people have voted against the arrogance of leaders of the BJP," Malik said.

He was referring to trends showing the Congress leading in BJP-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh is locked in a neck-and-neck fight with the Congress.

Malik said the crisis of unemployment and the government's moves like GST and demonetisation had a bearing on the polls outcome.

"The way the BJP has tasted defeat in its own states, it portends the farewell of the BJP in the 2019 polls," he said.

The former Maharashtra minister also alleged that the RSS had sensed the BJP's defeat in these polls and therefore, had raised the Ram temple dispute.

"Hence, the people ensured 'Ram naam satya' of the BJP in the elections," he added.

In Telangana and the Mizoram, the other two states where Assembly polls results were announced, the TRS and the MNF respectively forged ahead.

In a Twitter message, Sharad Pawar said, "Congratulations to @INCIndia for their resounding success in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. These results clearly indicate that people do not believe in the communal forces, what they really want is peace and progress."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCP BJP MP election results Rajasthan election results NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Talaivar' you must see
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp