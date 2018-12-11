Election results give clear message to Modi that people unhappy, it's time for change: Rahul Gandhi

Home Nation

Rahul said that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth.

Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter / @INCIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi Tuesday thanked people and party workers for party's good performance in three states of Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh while asserting that the poll outcome raised "questions" on the Modi government's policies.

He also said it was a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth.

"It's now time for change. We are going to provide these three states with a vision for overall development," Gandhi said and added that they would have liked to do better in Telangana.

Gandhi was named to lead the Congress exactly a year ago and took over the charge from his mother Sonia Gandhi a few days later.

