Results 2018: Cong regains power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; MP on knife edge; TRS sweeps Telangana 

The Congress has seized Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the BJP, but Madhya Pradesh is still hanging in the balance. In Telangana, the TRS has routed the grand alliance.

Published: 11th December 2018 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Congress workers, Rajasthan polls

Congress workers gather outside Rajasthan party chief Sachin Pilot's house in Jaipur. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The results from the five states on Tuesday have given the Congress a shot in the arm with the party regaining power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Rajasthan will see a Congress-led government, keeping the 25-year-old trend of the ruling party never coming back to power alive.

The results in Chhattisgarh turned out to be an unpleasant surprise for the BJP which was swept aside after 15 years in power.

Madhya Pradesh saw the closest contest of them all with the outcome still on a knife edge. Both the Congress and the BJP are just short of a majority.

Elsewhere, the TRS has retained Telangana by a big margin, while the Mizo National Front has trounced the ruling Congress in Mizoram.  

PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
