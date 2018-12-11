Results 2018: Cong regains power in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; MP on knife edge; TRS sweeps Telangana 

By Online Desk

The results from the five states on Tuesday have given the Congress a shot in the arm with the party regaining power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Rajasthan will see a Congress-led government, keeping the 25-year-old trend of the ruling party never coming back to power alive.

The results in Chhattisgarh turned out to be an unpleasant surprise for the BJP which was swept aside after 15 years in power.

Madhya Pradesh saw the closest contest of them all with the outcome still on a knife edge. Both the Congress and the BJP are just short of a majority.

Elsewhere, the TRS has retained Telangana by a big margin, while the Mizo National Front has trounced the ruling Congress in Mizoram.