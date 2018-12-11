Mizoram Chief Minister  Lal Thanhawla resigns; admits 'underestimating' Opposition strength

By PTI

AIZWAL: Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla resigned Tuesday evening following the debacle by Congress in the assembly election and admitted that he had "underestimated" the opposition strength.

The five-time chief minister said he also underestimated the "extent of the anti-incumbency wave".

Thanhawla had been at the helm of the government in the north-eastern state for two consecutive terms since 2008.

His resignation was accepted by Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan who asked him to continue in office till alternative arrangements were made.