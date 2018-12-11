Parliament winter session: PM Modi calls for a productive last session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to lawmakers at an all-party meeting on Monday to work together for smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session to ensure that the last full-fledged session before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was a productive one.

Addressing the all-party meeting at Parliament House a day before the session commences, the PM said the government was ready to discuss all issues as per the rules and procedures and was open to the Opposition’s suggestions.

Briefing the media later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the leaders of all the parties present at the meeting had assured full cooperation in smooth functioning of the two Houses.

Asked if the government was ready for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the Rafale fighter jet deal, he said the opposition had several issues including Rafale, farmers’ plight and economy, but they would have to prioritise things as the session was only four weeks long. “These things can be settled in the business advisory meetings,” he added.

The minister said a law on Ram Mandir was “not the topic of today’s discussion”. He said the government had 46 items on the agenda, including three ordinances, the supplementary budget and a number of legislations. The session will have 20 sittings spread over 29 days.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also convened a meeting of floor leaders for smooth conduct of House.