Terrorists don't deserve 'privilege' of human rights: Naqvi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Monday said terrorists who kill innocent people do not deserve the "cover or privilege" of human rights.

Addressing the Human Rights Day Function organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), he said advocating the human rights of those who kill innocent people, terrorise them and violate their rights, was not right.

"It is unfortunate that some organisations and people are more interested in raising their voice for the human rights of these terrorists who challenge the national security and kill innocent people.

"Such terrorist organisations and some anti-social elements consider the killing of civilians, attacking security forces, spreading terror and conspiring to disturb the peace of the world, as their human rights and do not deserve any cover or privilege of human rights," Naqvi said.

The minister said the "social, economic, religious and other human rights" of every community are more safe and secure in India than any other democratic nation of the world.

He added that except for a few isolated incidents in some states, the total number of cases of human rights violations in the country was comparatively less. Tolerance, communal and social harmony is in the DNA of India.

Social and cultural harmony is the source of unity of the country despite the prevalence of various languages, religions and communities, he said.

"We have to remain alert to ensure that no evil forces can weaken our strength of unity," the BJP leader said while lauding the NHRC for its role in the promotion and protection of human rights on the occasion of the Human Rights Day.

Justice H L Dattu, the chairperson of NHRC, said the vibrant democracy of India was guided by the principles, rights and obligations enunciated in the Constitution.

Not only has India been unequivocal in its commitment to the preservation and protection of human rights nationally, but also internationally, he said.

Justice Dattu said it was a matter of pride that NHRC, India has been accredited 'A' status NHRI throughout its existence from 1993 onwards by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs).

"This indicates that the Commission is fully compliant with the United Nations-mandated Paris Principles. It is also a founding member of the Asia-Pacific Forum of NHRIs (APF), the regional network of GANHRI, thus playing a constructive role in the international sphere," he said.

Giving a brief insight into the various features of the functioning of the NHRC, including handling of a large number of complaints of human rights violations, Justice Dattu said the Commission's constant endeavour over the last 25 years has been to make itself as accessible to the people as possible.

For this, it has developed a wide range of important monitoring mechanisms to oversee the human rights situation in the country, he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his message on the Human Rights Day, said, "For 70 years, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights has been a global beacon, shining a light for dignity, equality and well-being, and bringing hope to dark places.

The rights proclaimed in the Declaration apply to everyone -- no matter our race, belief, location or other distinction of any kind".

Marking the Human Rights Day, Naqvi also released two NHRC publications, including journals in Hindi and English.

The books carry articles on crucial aspects of human rights by eminent personalities.

The minister also gave away awards to the winners of the NHRC Mahatma Gandhi Biennial Awards for original works of writing in Hindi on various aspects of human rights.

Several dignitaries, including present and former judges of Supreme Court, high courts, UN representatives, diplomats, senior government functionaries, civil society representatives, members of paramilitary forces and NHRC officers attended the function.