Four policemen killed in militant attack in South Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Militants attacked a police post in Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday afternoon, killing four policemen.

The police post was guarding the minority community in the Zainapora area.

Sources said the militants also snatched weapons from the slain policemen before fleeing.

“Three to four weapons have been snatched by militants,” they said.

One of the policemen, who has suffered multiple bullet injuries, has been evacuated to hospital and his condition is stated to be critical. He later succumbed to his injuries.

After the militant attack, police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and laid siege around the area to track down the militants responsible for the attack.

Shopian district along with three other districts of south Kashmir has emerged as stronghold of militants after killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2016.