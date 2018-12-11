Home Nation

Urjit Patel's resignation 'severe blow' to nation's economy: Manmohan Singh

'It is with great sadness that I received the news of the resignation of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Urjit Patel,' Singh said.

Published: 11th December 2018 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh Monday termed RBI Governor Urjit Patel's resignation as "very unfortunate" and said it was a "severe blow" to the country's economy.

Patel, who had a run-in with the government over the autonomy of the central bank, resigned from his job earlier on Monday, citing personal reasons.

His resignation came four days ahead of a crucial meeting of the board of the central bank that could have discussed issues of simmering differences with the government.

In a statement, Singh said he hoped that the RBI Governor's sudden resignation is not a harbinger of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's attempts to "destroy" the institutional foundations of India's USD 3 trillion economies.

He said it will be "foolhardy" to diminish institutions for short-term political gains.

"It is with great sadness that I received the news of the resignation of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Urjit Patel," Singh said.

"Patel's sudden resignation, at a time when the Indian economy is faced with many headwinds, is very unfortunate and is a severe blow to the nation's economy," he said.

The former prime minister added that he has known Patel to be an economist of high repute and also someone who cared deeply about India's financial institutions and economic policy.

"Building institutions take a long time and effort but they can be destroyed in a whimper. It is institutions such as the RBI, among many others, that have served as the edifice of our great nation's progress since independence. It will be foolhardy to diminish these institutions for short-term political gains," Singh said.

He recalled RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya's apprehensions about the government's intent to raid the capital reserves of the RBI for fiscal purposes.

"I hope the resignation of the Governor is not a sign that this may soon become a reality," he said.

"I also sincerely hope that this sudden resignation of the Governor is not a harbinger of the Modi government's attempts to destroy the institutional foundations of India's USD3 trillion economy," he added.

Patel, 55, who took over as the 24th Governor of the central bank on September 5, 2016, had the shortest tenure since 1992.

His three-year term was to end in September 2019 and he was eligible for a second term, like most of his predecessors.

The government seems to have accepted his resignation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying Patel will be missed "immensely".

No announcement of Patel's replacement has been made yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Urjit Patel Manmohan Singh RBI RBI Governor

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Indian
    lol. When you were the PM we had the biggest threat to our Economy. When looting was quite common. When you will stop being a Puppet of Maino?
    21 hours ago reply

  • Bala
    This indecisive joker overhype these issues like his boss. Singh in his previous role as RBI governor highlighted the superiority of govt over RBI and now somasaulting to dance to his liar boss
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Talaivar' you must see
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp