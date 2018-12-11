Home Nation

Vijay Mallya's lawyer opposes Enforcement Directorate plea to declare him fugitive

A court in London Monday ordered that Mallya, wanted for Rs 9,000 crore loans default by his companies and facing charges of fraud and money laundering, be sent back to India.

Published: 11th December 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: The lawyer of former liquor baron Vijay Mallya Tuesday sought dismissal of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea to declare him a fugitive in view of an extradition order passed against by him by a UK court.

A court in London Monday ordered that Mallya, wanted for Rs 9,000 crore loans default by his companies and facing charges of fraud and money laundering, be sent back to India.

The ED had moved a special court here, seeking to declare him a fugitive under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA).

ALSO READ | Businessman Vijay Mallya should be extradited from UK to India: London Court

Amit Desai, Mallya's lawyer, told the special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases M S Azmi that in view of the London magistrate's order, the ED's plea should be scrapped.

Desai also reiterated his argument that Mallya did not leave the country secretly as claimed by the ED.

"There was no secret departure. He left the country to attend a planned meeting (of World Motor Sport in Geneva)," he said.

Mallya was a non-resident Indian (NRI) with a house in London and his whereabouts were known to the banks and investigating agencies, the lawyer said.

The businessman was ready to surrender in the United Kingdom where he had been living for 28 years, but he could not be put in the hands of the agencies which were not ready to follow procedures, advocate Desai said.

Desai wound up his argument and the ED lawyer was expected to argue Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Enforcement Directorate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Talaivar' you must see
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp