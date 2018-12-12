About 500 Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistan, Sri Lanka jails: Ministry of External Affairs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 500 Indian fishermen are languishing in various jails of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Lok Sabha was told on Wednesday.

Altogether 482 fishermen are languishing in Pakistani jails while 18 are in custody in Sri Lanka, Minister of State at the External Affairs Ministry V K Singh said in a written reply.

However, he clarified that Pakistan has acknowledged custody of only 391 Indian fishermen.

Singh also said as many as 174 Indian fishermen were released by Pakistan this year while 214 fishermen were set free by Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan has also seized 1050 boats while 10 boats are in Sri Lanka custody, he added.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters due to absence of any proper technology to confirm the coastline border between the two countries near Sir Creek in the Arabian Sea.