Congress victories in state polls boost to Opposition unity ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The Congress’ performance is expected to strengthen the party’s position when it comes to bargaining with regional parties on seat sharing if a grand alliance is formed and is voted to power.

Published: 12th December 2018

Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The results of the five state Assembly elections have given a boost to Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with many leaders claiming secular and democratic parties coming together would help defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).   

The results come a day after 21 Opposition parties met in the national capital and held discussions over forging a grand alliance in a bid to take on the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.  

The Congress’ performance is expected to strengthen the party’s position when it comes to bargaining with regional parties on seat sharing if a grand alliance is formed and is voted to power.      

On Tuesday evening, Congress president Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Opposition will contest the Lok Sabha election together. 

“With the resurgence of the Congress party and a combined Opposition, it will become very difficult for Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and BJP to win the elections. The opposition is strongly and uniformly united and we will contest together,” said an elated Gandhi addressing a press conference after poll results.     

Ministers who lost 

Eight of thirteen ministers in the Raman Singh government lost in the November poll battle.

These includedd Revenue, higher and technical education minister Prem Prakash Pandey (Bhilai), PWD, environment & Housing minister Rajesh Munat (Raipur-west), Home minister Ramsewak Paikra (Pratappur),  Urban development, commerce & industry Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur),  Cooperative, Tourism and Culture minister Dayaldas Baghel (Navagarh) and  Labour, sports & youth welfare Bhaiyalal Rajwade (Baikunthpur).

