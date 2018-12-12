Jarawas hand over four trespassers to Andaman and Nicobar police

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

ANDAMAN: In yet another incident of security breach around the Tribal Reserve Area in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, four people have been apprehended by the Jarawa Community on Sunday for entering the Jarawa Reserve Forest illegally. They were later handed over to the authorities.

The four reportedly sneaked inside the reserve on foot.

They have been identified as Sudhansu Singh, 28, Mariyanus Kujur, 34, Sukhram Singh, 22, Paulus Minj, 36. They come from Lauki Nallah area of Billyground, Middle Andaman.

The Jarawas handed them over the four accused to the Andaman Adim Janjati Vikas Samity (AAJVS).