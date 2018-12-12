Home Nation

Maharashtra ATS gets India content of Naxal-leaning website blocked by Centre 

A senior police official Tuesday said monitoring of the content uploaded on the website www.bannedthought.net had revealed Naxal and Maoist propaganda as well as distorted anti-India news.

Published: 12th December 2018 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The India-related content of a Naxal-leaning website was blocked by the Union government on the recommendation of the Maharashtra police's Anti-Terrorism Squad.

He said the website is allegedly connected to the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist) and would upload biased and distorted content concerning tribal issues and encounters in Naxal-affected areas of the country.

The website was also providing a platform for the spread of Naxal ideology among people living in urban areas, the official stated.

The Maharashtra ATS had, through the state government, taken up the matter with the Centre following which the order to ban and block the India-related content of the website was issued, the official informed.

The website claims it is not affiliated to any political party but "exists to struggle against the fascist-like suppression of progressive ideas and thought by reactionary governments and their agents anywhere in the world".

The website further claims that it will "attempt to publicise such suppression and when possible post documents and publications that have been suppressed elsewhere".

