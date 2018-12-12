Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Tamil Nadu parties protest over Cauvery issue

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice in the pre-lunch period on Wednesday as the two main political parties of Tamil Nadu -- the AIADMK and DMK -- staged protests on the Cauvery river issue.

The Upper House was first adjourned till noon soon after laying of papers and then again till 2 PM soon after the Question Hour started at 12 pm.

Soon after ministers laid listed papers on the table of the House, AIADMK members trooped into the Well carrying a banner that read 'protect the lives of Cauvery delta farmers'.

DMK members too entered the Well raising issues related to the Cauvery river.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu urged them to return to their seats.

He said notices have been received from several parties for discussion on issues of urgent importance.

The Chairman said though he has not allowed the issues to be raised under Rule 267 (suspension of business to take up a matter), all issues would be taken up for discussion.

As the two parties continued to protest, Naidu said only on Tuesday people in some states have shown their "confidence in democracy" and asked members to respect sentiments of the people.

"I am not going to be dictated in this way (protest)," Naidu said.

With protesting members not relenting, Naidu adjourned the House till noon.

When the House met at 12, AIADMK members trooped into the well and raised protests carrying placards.

"If the House wants to function and discuss issues of public interest, we will do it. If you don't want, why waste time of people. So many issues are there," Naidu told the House while pacifying protesting members during Question Hour.

Earlier, the House paid obituary reference to former US President George H W Bush who passed away on November 30.

Members also congratulated M C Mary Kom for winning gold in the Women's World Boxing Championship.

Naidu said she has reached the pinnacle of sporting glory as she created history by winning six world gold medals.

The House also congratulated sports persons Sonia Chahal, Simranjit Kaur and Lovlina Borgohain for winning medals.