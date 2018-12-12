Samajwadi Party, BSP will have to re-draw anti-BJP alliance strategy for 2019

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The results of the assembly elections in Hindi heartland have triggered a fresh spell of political re-alignment in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2019 big battle. The resurgence of Congress may now compel both Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to re-draw the strategy for an anti-BJP alliance and keep it open for inclusion of Congress in the state.

The regional satraps --SP and BSP --- who had been maintaining a comfortable distance from the Congress after failing to clinch a tie-up in MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, will now be compelled to give a second thought to their earlier stance of keeping the grand old party out of their alliance in UP. Rather they will also have to take a call on being a part of anti-BJP national alliance, led by the Congress.

It may be recalled that as many as 21 opposition parties had met in Delhi on Monday to explore the anti-BJP alliance possibilities under Congress for 2019. But both SP and BSP leaders were conspicuous by their absence in the meeting.

However, Tuesday results have changed the equations on ground in UP. It was well reflected in the gesture of SP and BSP chiefs who pledged support to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where the wining party fell short of majority by two and one seat, respectively. While SP could manage to win only one seat in MP, BSP clinched two in MP and six in Rajasthan.

Without losing time, it was BSP chief Mayawati who extended unconditional support to Congress on Wednesday but only with a stinker. She expressed her open reservation against the policies and ideology of Congress. "Even though we don’t agree with Congress's way of governance, their policies and ideologies, we have decided to back them in MP and Rajasthan (if need be) just to keep the BJP away from power,” she said while interacting with media persons.

Mayawati also made light of the fact that the people in both MP and Rajasthan elected Congress in dearth of any other potential alternative. The political analysts feel that the language used by Mayawati while extending support to the Congress in MP and Rajasthan is a bid to send across the message that if the Congress becomes a part of the alliance in UP, it will be on the terms of regional parties.

Similarly, even Akhilesh Yadav, who had famously said after the breakdown of alliance with Congress in MP that he had removed the ‘hand’ from his ‘bicycle’, announced his support to the Rahul Gandhi-led party on Wednesday.



“We welcome the mandate. We didn't perform well but we would like to thank the public of Madhya Pradesh for supporting us. We have decided to support Congress in MP,” he said in Lucknow on Wednesday.

However, the SP chief remained tight-lipped over the alliance in UP saying his priority was to strengthen his organisation on the ground.

On the other, basking in the glory of victory and equipped with the recently regained confidence, the Congress leaders in UP claim that any decision over joining SP-BSP alliance in the state would be taken only on the basis of the feedback of party workers.

“After winning three states, it is only psychological resurgence of Congress in UP where it has been relegated to number four position and has turned into a non-entity during the last couple of decades,” said a political observer.

Currently, Congress has two MPs – chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi-- from UP and merely seven MLAs in the state assembly.

“The Congress might have remained away from power for three decades in UP but we have a strong organisation on the ground. The decision over joining any alliance in the state will be taken on the basis of the willingness of party workers. We will not be cowed down by any regional political force, whosoever, over the alliance or its leadership issue,” said a senior Congress leader in Lucknow.