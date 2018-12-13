Home Nation

11 fugitive criminals successfully brought back to India in last three years: Government

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the government has been making every effort to bring back fugitive criminals who have fled after committing crime.

Published: 13th December 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eleven fugitive criminals including Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, have been brought back to India in the past three years, the government said Wednesday.

In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the government has been making every effort to bring back fugitive criminals who have fled after committing crime.

"In the last three years, 11 fugitive criminals from various foreign countries, including the recent extradition of Christian Michel from UAE, were successfully brought back to India," he said.

As of now, India has signed extradition treaties with 50 countries and entered into extradition arrangements with 10 more countries, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp