BJP mounts pressure on Congress, Rahul Gandhi over Kamal Nath's '1984' episode

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday sought to mount pressure on the Congress President Rahul Gandhi vis-a-vis possibilities of elevation of Kamal Nath as new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and said if "1984 Sikh massacre" tainted Kamal Nath is appointed to the post than Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh should "resign".

"When Rahul Gandhi appointed 1984 Sikh Massacre. Kamal Nath as in-charge of Punjab assembly election, @capt_amarinder protested till his removal. If RaGa still appoint Sikh Murderer Kamal Nath as CM, Captain sahab should protest & Resign from Congress," Delhi BJP spokesman Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress President said "inputs are being taken from MLAs and Congress workers" on who should be made Chief Minister(s) in Madhya Pradesh and also Rajasthan.

In the run-up to the recently held polls, on November 21, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took a dig at Kamal Nath, the Congress heavyweight in Madhya Pradesh, and reminded the Congress leadership on how quickly it had to make retreat in its decision for making Nath the party in charge for Punjab.

"Mr Kamal Nath is in news these days due to Madhya Pradesh polls. For his role in 1980s, the Congress party had to change its decision and removed him as party in-charge for Punjab within a week," Mr Prasad had told reporters here.

"Baat niklegi toh bahut duur taq jaegi (If we start talking about issues, we can really expose Congress)," the Union Minister said in reference to alleged role of various Congress leaders in the infamous 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In June 2016, Kamal Nath was compelled to resign as party in-charge for Punjab after his appointment to the key post provoked controversy.

In his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Nath, now Pradesh Congress chief in Madhya Pradesh, had urged the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi to relieve him from the post.