Leopard kills meditating Buddhist monk in Maharashtra forest

The Devendra Fadnavis government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 12 lakh for the bereaved family. 

Published: 13th December 2018 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image of leopard for representational purpose. ( File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

A Buddhist monk meditating in Maharashtra's Tadoba forest was killed in an alleged leopard attack, BBC reported. 

The deceased, identified as Rahul Walke, had been meditating under a tree in the forest which also happens to be a tiger reserve.

The Devendra Fadnavis government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 12 lakh for the bereaved family. 

Forest officials said they had previously warned the monks against the possible peril of roaming in the forest. Walke, the member of a Buddhist temple located inside the forest, had gone little further from it to meditate.

The officials have launched a hunt to capture the animal. "I would like to tell everyone not to go inside the forest. We have set up two cages and a camera trap. We will try to tranquilise the animal if spotted," GP Narawane, a forest official told BBC Marathi. 

A monk from the same temple claimed that he had seen a leopard attacking Walke when they visited his meditation spot to give him food but by the time he reached, Walke was already dead.

Tadoba forest is a habitat of 88 tigers along with leopards, sloth bears, hyenas and honey badgers.

Devendra Fadnavis Rahul Walke Buddhist monk killed leopard attack Man animal conflict

Comments(4)

  • Nirvanam
    Maharashtra govt should declare the monks - as endangered species in Tadoba forest - to grant them safe sanctuary.
    1 day ago reply

  • UC
    It really was the monk's fault... Animal was patient to tolerate the intrusion for a month. No point going after the animal. We need to stay away from their homes. I hope that the government does not kill this animal
    1 day ago reply

  • Raunak
    Why the heck are we paying after the monk died doing something he was warned by officials not to do and why set a trap for the animal. It is his/her home
    1 day ago reply

  • Nithin
    I think the fault lies in us humans. Encroaching into the space reserved for animals which is very limited as it is. Going & meditating in a reserve forest is firstly fraught with danger as for a hunting animal that too one at the top of the food chain any such animal including humans is a prey & hence will attack it. So it's foolish if we humans get into forbidden areas such as reserve forests & think the animals will not attack us. It's no fault of the wild leopard bcoz it identified the monk dimly as a prey. Hence it is not correct to now trap the animal & transport it for no fault of it's. Infact its a fault of the monk who went into a out of bound forest area to meditate.
    1 day ago reply
