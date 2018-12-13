Home Nation

Buoyed up by poll triumph, Congress pushes for JPC on Rafale

Emboldened by its win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Congress pressed its demand for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the Rafale jet deal.

Published: 13th December 2018 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Emboldened by its win in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Congress pressed its demand for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the Rafale jet deal. Congress members in the Lok Sabha reached Speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s chair and raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a probe into the purchase of 36 aircraft from Dassualt of France.

The Congress has alleged that the fighter jets have been purchased at three times the price the previous UPA had negotiated.The party has charged the PM with indulging in crony capitalism by helping businessman Anil Ambani get offset benefits in the jet deal at the cost of the public sector company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

As party lawmakers disrupted house proceedings along with members of the Shiv Sena, the Telugu Desam Party and the AIADMK, who raised various issues, the chair adjourned the House till Thursday.
The Congress members had given a notice to adjourn the question hour and discuss the Rafale deal but the plea was rejected by the chair.

The Congress also started an online campaign to press the Centre for a JPC probe into the Rafale deal in the hope of mobilizing public support for the party during the ongoing winter session.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday indicated that the Rafale deal was a big issue and that his party would work with other opposition parties to expose the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp