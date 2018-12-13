Decision to grant PRC to Arunachal's non-tribal families only after receiving panel report

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday said a decision on providing Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) to non-tribals would be made only after receiving recommendations of a panel set up to look into the issue.

Around 300-400 households of non-tribal communities have settled in Namsai and Changlang districts of the state several decades ago and they have been demanding the PRCs.

However, tribals last week demanded that the PRC should be granted to non-tribals only after receiving the report of the Joint High Power Committee (JHPC).

"The government will ensure that any decision will be arrived at only on the recommendation of the JHPC, and the PRC, if so issued, will be done without compromising on the rights of the indigenous people," Government spokesman Bamang Felix said.

The state government has set up the JHPC, headed by Environment and Forest Minister Nabam Rebia, to look into the issue and it is now holding consultative meetings with all stakeholders in various parts of the state, he said.

"The government will not take any decision which will be against the interest of the indigenous people," Felix said in a statement.

This has been reiterated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on various occasions, the spokesman said.

After the panel submits the report, it would be discussed in the cabinet, he said.

The government's statement came after announcements by Khandu and Mein made recently to grant PRC to non-tribals evoked resentment among various students' bodies and community based organisations in the state.