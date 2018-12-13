Home Nation

Decision to grant PRC to Arunachal's non-tribal families only after receiving panel report

Around 300-400 households of non-tribal communities have settled in Namsai and Changlang districts of the state several decades ago and they have been demanding the PRCs.

Published: 13th December 2018 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

The decision to grant PRC to non-tribals evoked resentment among several community based organisations in Arunachal Pradesh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday said a decision on providing Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) to non-tribals would be made only after receiving recommendations of a panel set up to look into the issue.

Around 300-400 households of non-tribal communities have settled in Namsai and Changlang districts of the state several decades ago and they have been demanding the PRCs.

However, tribals last week demanded that the PRC should be granted to non-tribals only after receiving the report of the Joint High Power Committee (JHPC).

"The government will ensure that any decision will be arrived at only on the recommendation of the JHPC, and the PRC, if so issued, will be done without compromising on the rights of the indigenous people," Government spokesman Bamang Felix said.

The state government has set up the JHPC, headed by Environment and Forest Minister Nabam Rebia, to look into the issue and it is now holding consultative meetings with all stakeholders in various parts of the state, he said.

"The government will not take any decision which will be against the interest of the indigenous people," Felix said in a statement.

This has been reiterated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on various occasions, the spokesman said.

After the panel submits the report, it would be discussed in the cabinet, he said.

The government's statement came after announcements by Khandu and Mein made recently to grant PRC to non-tribals evoked resentment among various students' bodies and community based organisations in the state.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Permanent Resident Certificate PRC Arunachal Pradesh non-tribals Arunachal Pradesh government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp