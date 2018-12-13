Home Nation

Delhi HC seeks response on Air India pilot Kathpalia' s anticipatory bail plea

The Indian Pilots Association has alleged that Kathpalia had operated a back and forth flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru without undergoing the mandatory pre-flight breath analyser test.

Air India Director of Operations Arvind Kathpalia (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city police to file its response to the anticipatory bail plea of Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia accused of violating aircraft rules and tampering with evidence.

Justice Mukta Gupta listed the hearing for December 20.

The Indian Pilots Association has alleged that Kathpalia on January 19, 2017, operated a back and forth flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru without undergoing the mandatory pre-flight breath analyser test.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR accusing him of destruction of evidence and forgery under sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Aircraft Act.

In the plea, Kathpalia has denied the charges and alleged that the Association targeted him with malafide intentions as he was appointed Director Operations.

"The Association being vindictive against the petitioner (Kathpalia) is putting undue pressure on the police to arrest and humiliate the petitioner," it said.

Kathpalia assured the court that he will join investigations as and when required if released on bail and will not flee from justice.

He has challenged a sessions court's December 7 order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea.

On November 13, the Centre removed Kathpalia from his post after he failed the pre-flight breath analyser test.

Earlier his flying licence was suspended by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

 

