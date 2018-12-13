Experts slam Meghalaya court’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ observation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Responding to the Meghalaya High Court judgement that India should have been declared a Hindu country during partition, but it chose to remain a secular nation, religious scholars and legal experts have termed it unfortunate. Kamal Farooqui, a senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, voiced his views in his individual capacity saying, “It is very unfortunate that a judge has made these comments.

READ | India should have been declared a Hindu nation post Independence: Meghalaya HC judge

After Independence, India has never thought of becoming anything other than a secular country where there is space for every religion in the world. That is the beauty of our country. I don’t know from where the judge has got these ideas. Also, a judge is not supposed to articulate his political aspirations. This is a very serious issue. I am very sure the higher judiciary will take note of the matter.”

Echoing similar views and stating the observations as unwarranted, Senior advocate K V Dhananjay said, “This judgement should be set aside soon. It gives a much-distorted version of history and also overlooks the dubious record of both the Prime Minister and state’s chief minister in ensuring the secular fabric of the country..”