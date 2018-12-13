Home Nation

Experts slam Meghalaya court’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ observation

After Independence, India has never thought of becoming anything other than a secular country where there is space for every religion in the world.

Published: 13th December 2018 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya high court judge Sudip Ranjan Sen (Photo | Meghalaya state legal service authority official website)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Responding to the Meghalaya High Court judgement that India should have been declared a Hindu country during partition, but it chose to remain a secular nation, religious scholars and legal experts have termed it unfortunate. Kamal Farooqui, a senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, voiced his views in his individual capacity saying, “It is very unfortunate that a judge has made these comments.

After Independence, India has never thought of becoming anything other than a secular country where there is space for every religion in the world. That is the beauty of our country. I don’t know from where the judge has got these ideas. Also, a judge is not supposed to articulate his political aspirations. This is a very serious issue. I am very sure the higher judiciary will take note of the matter.”

Echoing similar views and stating the observations as unwarranted, Senior advocate K V Dhananjay said, “This judgement should be set aside soon. It gives a much-distorted version of history and also overlooks the dubious record of both the Prime Minister and state’s chief minister in ensuring the secular fabric of the country..”

 

TAGS
Meghalaya High Court Hindu Rashtra Assam NRC Hindu nation secularism

