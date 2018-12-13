Gujarat: Three factory workers killed, two injured in blast

By PTI

DAMAN: Three labourers were killed and two others critically injured in a blast at a steel factory near Silvassa in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The mishap took place around 3 am in a furnace at the Shree Krishna Steel Products factory located in Kanadi-Naroli village near Silvassa, about 54 km from the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, police inspector K B Mahajan said.

"Three labourers working near the furnace died on the spot, while two others who received severe burn injuries have been admitted to a hospital. Both of them are still critical," Mahajan said.

The deceased were identified as - Rajkumar Bhunkar (26), Tilakram Yadav (18) and Vijay Bhunkar(20).

A probe was on to find out the cause of the mishap, the police official said.