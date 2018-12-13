Jammu and Kashmir: Clashes erupt in Sopore against killing of two LeT militants

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Security forces fired pellets and burst teargas shells to disperse demonstrators who took to the streets in the apple township of Sopore in north Kashmir after two militants were killed in an encounter on Thursday.

Meanwhile, spontaneous strike was observed in Sopore town and adjoining areas, where mobile internet has been suspended for security reasons to prevent spreading of rumours.

Official sources told that a large number of people, mostly youth, took to the streets at several places, near the encounter site at Gund Brath Kalan, Sopore, protesting against encounter.

However, when the demonstrators tried to take out a protest march, the forces burst teargas shells and later fired pellets to disperse the protestors, who were pelting stones.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers downed shutters and traffic went off the road as the news of the death of two militants spread in Sopore and adjoining areas.

Two local militants of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed on Thursday by security forces in an encounter which ensued after a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched on Wednesday afternoon in Sopore, Baramulla.