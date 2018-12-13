Home Nation

Judiciary capable of handling its matters: Government on judges working under pressure

The question was raised against the backdrop of retired SC judge Kurian Joseph's claim that the previous CJI, Dipak Misra, was working under 'external' influence.

Published: 13th December 2018 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Judge, Court, Lawyer

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The judiciary is independent and capable of handling its matters, the government said in the Lok Sabha Wednesday in reply to a question on whether the judicial system is "working under pressure".

The question was raised apparently against the backdrop of retired Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph's claim that the previous Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, was working under "external" influence.

"The then CJI was working under some influence of some external source. He was remote-controlled by an external source," Justice Joseph, who retired on November 29, had said.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhary said, "Judiciary is an independent organ under the Indian Constitution and is fully empowered and capable of handling all its matter.

"The minister also said the government was committed to the independence of the judiciary and "does not intervene in its functioning".

Responding to another question, Chaudhary rejected suggestions that the government had accused the judiciary of delaying the process of judicial appointments.

"It is not correct to say that the government has accused the judiciary for delay in appointments," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dipak Misra Kurian Joseph Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp