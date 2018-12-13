MNF chief submits to Mizoram Governor list of elected members to be sworn-in as ministers

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga Thursday submitted to the governor the names of elected members who would be sworn-in as ministers, the secretary of the MNF legislature party, Lalruatkima, said.

He, however, was tight-lipped on the number of members to be sworn-in as ministers.

Lalruatkima said the National Anthem would be played during the swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, followed by Bible reading and prayer by Rev Lalhmingthanga, the Chairman of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC).

The MKHC is a conglomerate of leaders of 16 major churches in the state.

The Leprosy choir would present "Hallelujah Chorus" during a function where Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan would administer the oath of office to the members of the council of ministers.