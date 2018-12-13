Home Nation

Parliament Winter Session: Congress moves adjournment motion over Rafale, demonetisation, RBI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has given a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over sealing in Delhi.

Parliament

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress has moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha over the issues of Rafale deal, the tussle between the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India, and demonetisation.

Congress Member of Parliament Ranjeeta Ranjan has given the adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the RBI issue and demonetisation, while the party MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar has moved one over Rafale deal.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which will have 20 sittings, began on Tuesday but the first day was adjourned without transacting any business as a tribute to some sitting members who passed away during the inter-session period.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has agreed to hold debates on some of the issues under Rule 193, which do not entail voting, sources said.

The Central government has been at the receiving end of the Opposition's wrath over Rafale jets deal, RBI tussle and the government's move to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in 2016.

