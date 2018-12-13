Home Nation

Parliament completes digitisation

A web portal of the digital library has been developed, which aims to create a single window for all information needs on parliamentary documents. 

Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Anyone can now see historical parliamentary debates and records since 1858 with the Indian Parliament completing the digitisation of records. The project was initiated in July 2012. A web portal of the digital library has been developed, which aims to create a single window for all information needs on parliamentary documents. 

The primary component of the project was to digitise Lok Sabha debates from the first to the 11th Lok Sabha covering a 45-year period (1952-1997) and reports of all parliamentary committees from 1952 to 1998.  

The third phase involved digitisation of the relevant publications of Lok Sabha Secretariat and historical debates of — Provisional Parliament (1950-1952); Constituent Assembly of India (Legislative) (1947-1949), Central Legislative Assembly (1921-1947); Council of State (1921-1954) and Indian Legislative Council (1858-1920). 

parliamentary documents digitisation

