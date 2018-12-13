Home Nation

Poll results prove Ram Temple or communal polarisation doesn't cut ice with people: Yashwant Sinha 

His comments came after the Congress wrested power from the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Published: 13th December 2018 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday said there is a "great deal of agrarian distress" in the country that may have reflected in the voting pattern in the recent assembly polls, but asserted it will be a "grave error of judgement" to call Assembly results a trend-setter for Lok Sabha elections.

Sinha, who has been a vocal critic of the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and the government and had quit the party in April, also said that the election results, especially in the three Hindi heartland states, have "clearly proven" that Ram Temple issue or "communal polarisation" does not cut ice with the people.

READ | Don't forgive PM Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Yashwant Sinha to farmers

His comments came after the Congress wrested power from the BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Congress had made farmers' issues a major poll plank.

Interacting with reporters at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia here, Sinha claimed "agrarian distress" has emerged as a "major issue" in the country, and the polls, perhaps, reflected that too.

The former Union finance minister said, "I know the condition of farmers, I have personally been a witness to that. And, I can say, without fear of contradiction, that there is a great deal of agrarian distress, not just in states which went to polls recently but all across the country."

Sinha said there was no quick remedy to these problems and "farmers were not happy, in fact, they were angry".

"And, maybe, it reflected in the voting pattern," he said, adding, "I hope political parties will pay attention and take some steps to alleviate their conditions".

READ | BJP defeat due to people's anger against Modi government's policies: Sitaram Yechury

Sinha, in his address, also said that the results in these elections do represent a "certain distress" at the grassroots level, but, underlined that voters have learned to "distinguish" between a state election and a general election.

"Look at the history of elections in three Hindi heartlands -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- where elections have preceded Lok Sabha polls for a number of times.

While we can read some meaning into the results, it will be a grave error of judgement to say they set a trend for the future or that this is what is going to happen in general elections," he said.

Many parties have lost the Assembly polls but won in Lok Sabha and others have won state polls but lost in general elections, he said.

ALSO READ | BJP's poll debacle: It's defeat of injustice & lies, says Shiv Sena

Asked if the raking up of Ram Temple issue went against the BJP, the former Union minister said, "I would say, elections in these five states, especially the Hindi hearltands, have clearly proven that the Ram Temple issue or communal polarisation does not cut ice with the people."

He also appeared to take a veiled dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had been vocal about the Ram Temple issue during campaigning for the polls and had renamed Allahabad and Faizabad recently.

"Also, in the run up to these elections, too much trust on one individual in the BJP, who they thought would be able to polarise the voters. He failed comprehensively," Sinha said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha Assembly Elections 2018 Ram Temple communalism agrarian distress BJP farmers crisis

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Suresh D
    He is very unintelligent. There is no ice to cut. We have to warm up their hearts.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp