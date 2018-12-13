Terror strikes go up in Jammu and Kashmir

Home Nation

This year, armed forces killed 238 militants till December 2, as against 200 terrorists last year.

Published: 13th December 2018 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terror incidents have nearly doubled in Jammu and Kashmir this year, and there has also been an increase in killings of security personnel in the state, according to the latest official data from the Ministry of Home Affairs.  However, the state recorded a dip in the number of infiltration attempts made by terrorists from Pakistan. 

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 587 terror incidents were reported in the state till December 2, 2018, compared to 322 such incidents during the same period last year.  In response to a question, the government said the increase in the terror incidents is linked to support provided to them from across the border. “The level of terrorist violence in the hinterland part of Jammu & Kashmir is linked to infiltration from across the border,” the minister said.
However, data submitted by the government shows 378 infiltration attempts were made by terrorists till October this year. During the same period, 419 attempts were made last year. 

This year, armed forces killed 238 militants till December 2, as against 200 terrorists last year. Security forces killed 213 terrorists in 2017 and 150 terrorists in 2016.  More than 86 security force personnel have lost their lives in the terror incident till December 2. Civilian casualties have shown a slight decline with 37 civilians losing their lives in such incidents. 

