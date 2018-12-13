Yatras, rallies once court clears path: West Bengal BJP

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding initial hurdles, as the party could not organise its much-hyped Rath Yatras in West Bengal due to litigation, the BJP on Thursday said the party will pursue its proposed programmes once the matters are cleared by the court of law.

"Things in Bengal are subjudice. The moment things are cleared, the party will undertake its proposed programmes," BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters after the meeting of party's national office bearers here.

The meeting presided over by national president Amit Shah was also attended by two senior general secretaries Ram Madhav and Ram Lal - both RSS nominees to the saffron party.

Mr Yadav said: "Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Shah will visit the state and also address rallies there".