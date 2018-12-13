Home Nation

Yatras, rallies once court clears path: West Bengal BJP

The meeting presided over by national president Amit Shah was also attended by two senior general secretaries Ram Madhav and Ram Lal - both RSS nominees to the saffron party.

Published: 13th December 2018 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

amit_shah_kolkata_bjp_rally_2

BJP National President Amit Shah flashes the victory sign as West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh R looks on during a public rally in Kolkata on Saturday August 11 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Notwithstanding initial hurdles, as the party could not organise its much-hyped Rath Yatras in West Bengal due to litigation, the BJP on Thursday said the party will pursue its proposed programmes once the matters are cleared by the court of law.

"Things in Bengal are subjudice. The moment things are cleared, the party will undertake its proposed programmes," BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav told reporters after the meeting of party's national office bearers here.

The meeting presided over by national president Amit Shah was also attended by two senior general secretaries Ram Madhav and Ram Lal - both RSS nominees to the saffron party.

Mr Yadav said: "Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Shah will visit the state and also address rallies there".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal BJP BJP Rath Yatra Amit Shah RSS Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp