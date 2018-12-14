Home Nation

11-year-old girl raped by teenager in Banaskantha district, Gujarat

The incident took place in a village in Danta tehsil Wednesday evening, said police inspector B K Goswami.

Published: 14th December 2018 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

PALANPUR: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a Class 9 student in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, police said Thursday.

The accused, himself a minor, has been apprehended. The incident took place in a village in Danta tehsil Wednesday evening, said police inspector B K Goswami.

"The boy and the girl are neighbours. He allegedly took her to a castor field yesterday evening on the pretext of collecting dry teak leaves and raped her," he said.

After the girl's parents reported the incident, police registered an FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.

"As the accused is minor, we have not arrested him, but we have taken him in our custody for questioning," inspector Goswami added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sexual Assault Rape of Minor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp