Bihar to build 28 fortified police stations in naxal-hit districts

Published: 14th December 2018 01:09 AM

Anti-Naxal Forces

Anti-Naxal Forces (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar government on Thursday sanctioned a sum of Rs 70 crore for setting up 28 "fortified" police stations in naxal-infested districts of the state.

The decision was made at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Altogether 28 such police stations each costing Rs 2.50 crore would be built, Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, Upendra Pandey, told reporters after the meeting.

The nod was also given for setting up "visitors' room" at 660 police stations across the state for which Rs 34.17 crore would be released, Pandey said.

Replacement of discarded police vehicles with new ones at a cost of Rs 58.73 crore was also decided.

Another decision made at the meeting was the appointment of Justice Jyoti Saran of Patna High Court as the Executive Chairman of the Bihar State Legal Services Authority, Pandey said.

The post was previously held by Justice Ravi Ranjan who was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

