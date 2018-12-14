Home Nation

Chhattisgarh election results: Family pocket borough shows no-trust in Raman Singh

The Kawardha constituency was closely monitored by the CM’s son and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Singh as it was a battle of prestige for the Singh family.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Raman Singh

Outgoing Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (File | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The BJP in Chhattisgarh had gone into the poll campaign with the slogan, ‘Raman par vishwas, kamal sang vikas’. Ironically, the party suffered its worst defeat in the home district of three-term chief minister Dr Raman Singh. 

Even psephologists and political observers couldn’t gauge the magnitude of the anti-incumbency sentiments, which was so intense that the BJP lost the Kawardha seat with the biggest margin in the state. 
BJP candidate Ashok Sahu lost to senior Congress leader Mohammed Akbar by 59,284 votes, the biggest margin recorded in the state. The seat saw the maximum 30 rounds of counting and the result was declared the next day. 

The Kawardha constituency was closely monitored by the CM’s son and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Singh as it was a battle of prestige for the Singh family. “BJP leaders are now admitting that the party’s arrogance, over-confidence, poor manifesto drafting and wrongdoings that crept into the governance finally halted its victory juggernaut after three consecutive wins since 2003,” said political analyst Ashok Tomar. 

When contacted, the BJP’s top state leadership said it’s time for introspection, especially over the humiliating loss in Kawardha. The Congress, on the other hand, is rubbing it in.“The people of Kawardha have overwhelmingly supported us as the BJP government lost control over the administration owing to corruption. Despite being known as the bastion of the father-son duo, the people were disillusioned with them and voted against the arrogance and corrupt leaders,” said Akbar, who had lost the same seat in 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh election Raman Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp