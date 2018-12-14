Home Nation

Install statue of Sita with Ram in UP: Congress leader Karan Singh

The Congress leader justified his view stating it was high time that Goddess Sita got a place of pride in Ayodhya. 

Published: 14th December 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

VHP

Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on December 9, 2018 for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amending Yogi Adityanath government’s proposal to install a 155-metre statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Dr Karan Singh, on Thursday, appealed the UP CM to install a statue of Goddess Sita beside Lord Ram.

In an emotional letter written to the UP CM, Dr Singh said: “If you have decided to get a magnificent statue of Lord Rama installed in Ayodhya, then my suggestion to you is that reduce the height of the proposed statue to half and get a statue of the couple —Lord Rama and Goddess Sita — installed at the same chosen place.”

Taking a reference of Yogi Adityanath’s Wednesday visit to Janakpur in Nepal to attend Ram-Janki vivah in which the UP CM had represented the side of groom as ‘barati’, Dr Singh wrote: “Your visit to Janakpur in Nepal and my recent visit to Mithila, the land of King Janak (father of Goddess Sita) where Sita was born and married to Lord Ram, reminded me of how the fate ditched her always after her marriage. 

 “After getting married to Lord Ram, Sitaji came to Ayodhya but had to embark upon a 14-year exile with husband....“When reminded of all the adversities which the life of Goddess Sita replete with, I thought of suggesting you (Yogi) to accord her a place of pride in Ayodhya now,” wrote Dr Karan Singh.

