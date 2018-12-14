Home Nation

Modi spent about Rs 7,000 crore on advertisements, foreign trips

The globe-trotting PM's 84 trips around the world cost roughly $280 million, while the Centre spent $640 million on promoting Modi’s flagship projects and achievements

Published: 14th December 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narenda Modi (Argentine G20/Handout via Reuters)

By Bloomberg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hectic travel schedule and his government’s advertising blitz over the past four-and-a-half years have cost Indian taxpayers about 65.9 billion rupees ($920 million).

The globe-trotting prime minister’s 84 trips around the world cost roughly $280 million, while the government spent $640 million on promoting Modi’s flagship projects and achievements, according to new government data.

The money spent on each trip, combined with the cost of maintenance on Air India One and setting up a secure hotline, was provided in a response to a lawmaker’s question in parliament by V.K. Singh, the country’s junior foreign minister. The money on advertisements -- some of which bear Modi’s image -- was also made in parliament by Rajyavardhan Rathore, the junior minister for information and broadcasting.

Government spokesman Sitanshu Kar did not respond to three calls to his mobile phone on Friday, while a spokesman for India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, did not respond to a call and text for comment.

Foreign Trips
Since taking office, Modi has maintained a punishing pace of world travel, meeting some global leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe multiple times in a bid to boost India’s influence in global affairs and secure its strategic interests.

Some of his trips, including an informal summit with President Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Wuhan, are credited as diplomatic successes. His meeting with China’s leader after a tense stand-off in the Himalayas was seen as ushering in a detente between the world’s two most-populous countries.

His trip to Japan in 2016 -- which came immediately after Modi eliminated 86 percent of India’s currency, sending millions into bank queues to exchange worthless cash -- led to accusations by the opposition that he was traveling the world while ordinary Indians were struggling.

Some were also a bit odd. While on a trip to Africa, Modi -- a vegetarian and devout Hindu nationalist who reveres and worships bovines -- gave Rwandan villagers 200 dairy cows on a beef-eating continent where there is a possibility of them getting slaughtered. He also signed a memorandum of understanding to open a yoga college in China’s Yunnan province, and pledged to cooperate with Turkmenistan on both yoga and traditional Indian medicine, according to government statements.

These sorts of agreements -- aspirational, though sometimes vaguely-worded -- were signed with countries as varied as China and Palestine. In Oman, a memorandum of understanding was signed pledging "cooperation in the field of health." In Portugal, Modi’s diplomats promised to cooperate "in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes," an agreement India also struck with Vietnam and Oman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi foreign trips ad blitz V K Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp