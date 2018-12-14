Home Nation

Parliament winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

Soon after the House met the Congress, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and other opposition members trooped near Speaker's podium and started sloganeering.

Parliament

Image of Parliament used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m. after the opposition, as well as the treasury benches' members, created a ruckus on Rafale fighter jet deal issue among others.

The Congress members were demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe while the AIADMK members were protesting on the Cauvery water dispute. The TDP members were demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Amid the protest, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said: "Now that the Supreme Court's decision on Rafale has come. The Congress should tender apologies for misleading the country."

Tomar's statement followed a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi's decision to junk four petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets in a fly-away condition from Dassault Aviation.

Gogoi said it "sees no reason to intervene" in the defence deal as there was "nothing questionable" in the decision-making process and the bench was not competent to go into the question of pricing and the choice of offset partner by Rafale manufacturer Dassault.

Soon after that the BJP members started sloganeering demanding apologies from Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

As the din continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

