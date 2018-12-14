Home Nation

Power struggle exposes old Congress failings

The scene in Bhopal and Raipur, the capital cities of MP and Chhattisgarh, respectively, is somewhat similar.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi with Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot (Photo|Twitter)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Forty-eight hours after wresting power from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the intense power struggle in the Congress before the selection of the chief minister in these States revealed the party’s old characteristics of infighting and factionalism.

Although party president Rahul Gandhi told reporters that “we are taking inputs from various people, from MLAs and workers. We are trying to get a comprehensive answer to what the party wants”, the truth is that a power struggle is holding up a decision.

In Rajasthan, such is the tussle between state party chief Sachin Pilot and senior leader Ashok Gehlot that some Pilot supporters even held a protest in front of Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi and blocked the national highway in the State, demanding that Pilot be made the CM.

The scene in Bhopal and Raipur, the capital cities of MP and Chhattisgarh, respectively, is somewhat similar. Rival camps of contenders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia and T S Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel clashed. The clashes in Raipur came a day after Baghel claimed that Congress rebel Ajit Jogi, who had floated his own outfit, did not affect the party’s prospects as many had feared he would.

READ | Sachin Pilot supporters burn tyres, block roads in Rajasthan

Besides the clashes by supporters, none of the hopefuls is showing signs of backing off, making the high command’s job difficult. Though all the contenders publically kept saying they would abide by the party high command’s decision, none of the feuding leaders was ready to back off, making it difficult for Rahul to take a final call.

Pilot is credited to have revived the party in Rajasthan after the electoral washout in 2013. In MP, Scindia’s role was instrumental in the Congress victory in Gwalior-Chambal and Malwa-Nimar regions.
On the other hand, veterans Gehlot and Nath are known for their political and crisis management skills, which could come handy since the party has a wafer thin margin in both the heartland states. 

Grand old habits die hard  

In 1980, A R Antulay was made Maharashtra CM, but Vasantdada Patil also laid his claim to the top post
In 2003, Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh had to make way for Sushil Kumar Shinde
In 2004, Bhupinder Singh Hooda pipped veteran Bhajan Lal to become Haryana CM
In 2012, Vijay Bahuguna was made Uttarakhand CM, though Harish Rawat was a claimant

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Assembly elections 2018 Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot Kamal Nath Jyotiraditya Scindia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp