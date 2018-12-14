Home Nation

Rafale deal: Empowerment of defence forces matter of vital importance, says SC

The top court also noted that the procurement of the Rafale jet, which has been sought to be challenged, has its origins in the post­-Kargil experience.

Published: 14th December 2018 10:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 10:35 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Empowerment of defence forces with adequate technology and material support is a matter of vital importance, the Supreme Court said Friday while refusing to interfere with the government decision to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

The top court also noted that the procurement of the Rafale jet, which has been sought to be challenged, has its origins in the post­-Kargil experience which saw a renewed attempt to advance the strategic needs of India's armed forces.

In relief to the Modi government, the Supreme Court dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi hits back at Centre, asks why CAG report on Rafale deal not tabled before PAC

The deal is estimated to be Rs 58,000 crore, or about USD 8 billion.

In its judgement, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said judicial scrutiny of the Rafale deal has to be done keeping in view that "adequate military strength and capability to discourage and withstand external aggression and to protect the sovereignty and integrity of India, undoubtedly, is a matter of utmost concern for the Nation."

"The empowerment of defence forces with adequate technology and material support is, therefore, a matter of vital importance," said the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The bench said it has "studied the material carefully" on the deal and also had the benefit of interacting with senior Air Force Officers on different aspect and there is no occasion to really doubt the process of procurement and pricing.

While noting that joint exercises have taken place and "there is a financial advantage to our nation", the bench also arrived at the findings that "the need for the aircrafts is not in doubt".

The bench, which was of the view that "the quality of the aircraft is not in question," further said: "Our country cannot afford to be unprepared/underprepared in a situation where our adversaries are stated to have acquired not only 4th Generation but even 5th Generation Aircrafts, of which, we have none."

"It will not be correct for the Court to sit as an appellate authority to scrutinize each aspect of the process of acquisition," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Rafale fighter jets Rafale Verdict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp